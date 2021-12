CCTV footage of Arsenal defender Gabriel fighting off thieves trying to steal his car from his garage has been released by the Metropolitan Police.

The incident happened in August when Gabriel, who was with a friend, was followed home.

Last month, Abderaham Muse was jailed for five years after police were able to identify him as one of the attackers using DNA recovered from the scene.

The footage shows Muse lunging at Gabriel with a baseball bat and Gabriel hitting back and pulling off an item of Muse's clothing before the attacker and another accomplice ran away.