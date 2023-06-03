Ilkay Gundogan’s jaw-dropping double-fired treble-chasing Manchester City to an unforgettable FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester United.

Wembley witnessed an all-Manchester epic on Saturday as the neighbors met in a major final for the first time, bringing the curtain down on the domestic season in an enthralling fashion.

City emerged triumphant thanks to Gundogan’s fine volleys in a 2-1 victory that gives Pep Guardiola’s men the chance to emulate United’s 1999 treble heroics next weekend.

The 32-year-old midfielder has proven to be a man for the big occasions during his time with the Premier League champions and lashed home a record-breaking opener after just 12 seconds.

Gundogan’s stupendous volley was the quickest FA Cup final goal and looked set to spark a derby humiliation, only for United to draw level against the run of play.

City were enraged by the decision to award handball against Jack Grealish, but captain Bruno Fernandes kept his cool to slot home in front of the opposition support.

But Guardiola’s men would not be denied a seventh FA Cup triumph, with Gundogan volleying home what proved to be the winner from the edge of the box early in the second half.

Victory in arguably the biggest Manchester derby of all time now means City can win the treble in next weekend’s Champions League final against Inter Milan.

As for United, this was a galling end to a promising first season under Erik ten Hag. They hit the woodwork in stoppage time, but a second equaliser was beyond them.