Harry Kane showed Manchester City what they missed out on with a sensational double as Tottenham stunned the Premier League leaders 3-2 in a frantic finale on Saturday.

England captain Kane was heavily linked with a move to City in the close season and sat out Spurs' season-opening win over Pep Guardiola's side before eventually staying put.

The Tottenham talisman played a role in Dejan Kulusevski opening his Spurs account this time, and then Kane put the visitors back in front after Ilkay Gundogan's equaliser.

Riyad Mahrez's stoppage-time penalty appeared to have salvaged a draw for City, but Kane headed home in the fifth added minute to leave the champions' advantage over Liverpool at the summit at six points, having played a game more.