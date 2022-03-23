Paul Pogba has opened up on suffering from bouts of depression during his playing career.

The World Cup winner became the most expensive footballer on the planet for a period when Manchester United re-signed him from Juventus back in August 2016.

Pogba has bore the brunt of criticism at time for the Red Devils' inconsistent performances, with the 29-year-old having not won a major honour with United since collecting winners' medals in the EFL Cup and Europa League in 2017.

Speaking to La Figaro while on international duty with France, Pogba revealed he has had to contend with personal issues away from the pitch.

"I've had depression in my career, but we don't talk about it," he said.

"Sometimes you don't know you are, you just want to isolate yourself, be alone. These are unmistakable signs."

Pogba went on to say he noticed his struggles beginning during Jose Mourinho's time as manager at United.

The two endured a reportedly rocky relationship when the Portuguese was in charge at Old Trafford, with Pogba losing the vice-captaincy in September 2018.

"Personally, it started when I was with Jose Mourinho at United," Pogba added.

"You ask yourself questions, you wonder if you are at fault because you have never experienced these moments in your life."

Pogba added the personal riches and acclaim that come from being a professional footballer does not stop players from going through difficult times.

He said: "All top athletes go through these moments but few talk about it. Inevitably, you will feel it [depression] in your body, in your head, and you may have a month, even a year, where you are not well. But you don't have to say it. In any case publicly.

"We earn a lot of money and we don't complain really, but that doesn't prevent us from going through moments that are more difficult than others, like everyone else in life.

"Because you make money, you always have to be happy? It's not like that, life. But, in football, it does not pass, we are however not superheroes, but only human beings."