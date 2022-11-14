Manchester United have issued a statement following Cristiano Ronaldo's seismic interview, where he expressed he felt "betrayed" by the club.

In a 90-minute interview conducted by Piers Morgan, due to be released fully on Wednesday, Ronaldo issued scathing criticism upon the club, Erik ten Hag and former caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick.

The 37-year-old declared he had "no respect" for Ten Hag and had "never heard of" his predecessor Rangnick, while claiming no progress had been made by the club since Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

Ronaldo's comments come ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, with United not in Premier League action again until Boxing Day, and they will take their time to decide the appropriate action.

The statement read: "Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

"The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

"Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."

Ronaldo has made 16 appearances across all competitions for United this season, 10 of which have been as a starter, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

However, he has netted just once in the Premier League this season, coming off the bench against Everton on October 9 to score the winner in a 2-1 victory.