A group of Manchester United fans broke into the club's Carrington-based training ground to protest against the club's controversial Glazer owners and their attempted involvement in the failed European Super League.

The supporters gained access to the training ground with banners reading "Glazers out" and "we decide when you play".

It was reported the group comprising of around 20 people blocked entrances as players arrived for training. They had a conversation with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before leaving the training ground.

A United statement read: "At approximately 9am this morning a group gained access to the club training ground.

"The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site."

United were one of six Premier League clubs and 12 teams overall to sign up for the controversial competition, which drew widespread condemnation from fans, players and pundits alike.

Less than 48 hours later, all of the English clubs had announced their intention to withdraw from the planning but the fallout has continued.

Co-chairman and part-owner Joel Glazer issued an apology to United supporters for the "unrest" caused, a first direct communication from the controversial owners to the fanbase since 2005.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward confirmed his resignation and he will step down from his role at the end of the year, although the club insisted this was not in relation to Super League furore.