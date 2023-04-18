Manchester City have submitted a planning application for the expansion of the Etihad Stadium, the club announced on Tuesday.

City's statement described "the development of a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination".

The work centres around the Etihad's North Stand, which would be expanded to increase the stadium's capacity to over 60,000, City added.

A revamped fan zone, a new club shop, a club museum and a hotel also form part of the proposal.

City estimate it will bring more than £300million (approx. US$ 330 million) investment into the area, with the work set to take up to three years to complete.

The Premier League champions' announcement came following a period of consultation with supporters, during which City said feedback found fans were in favour of the plans.

The Etihad, listed as the City of Manchester Stadium, is included in the United Kingdom and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028. That bid listed a 61,000 capacity.