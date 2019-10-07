Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has been ruled out for the rest of 2019 after tests confirmed he has suffered ligament damage.

The goalkeeper dislocated his elbow after landing awkwardly during his side's 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

France head coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday that Lloris would almost certainly not be fit to return until the new year.

Spurs later issued a statement to confirm that Lloris is unlikely to be able to train again until the end of this year, even though he does not require surgery.

"Hugo Lloris has undergone further assessment this morning after sustaining a dislocated elbow in our match against Brighton on Saturday," the club said.

"The findings have shown that although surgery will not be required, our club captain has suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019.

"Hugo is currently in a brace and will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical staff at Hotspur Way."

Speaking earlier at Clairefontaine, Deschamps said: "I talked to him after he recovered emotionally from what happened.

"It is difficult to give you an exact date in terms of how long he'll need to recover. The possibility of a fracture has been ruled out, but his ligaments are affected. I'm not an anatomy specialist.

"Anyway, as far as we are concerned, he will obviously not be able to play during this international break or the next one.

"I'm not a specialist and I can't tell you exactly [how long he will be out]. It is not a week, either, but he will not be back on the pitch in 2019. That's almost a certainty."

Lloris will miss France's Euro 2020 qualifiers this month against Iceland and Turkey and will also be absent from November's matches against Moldova and Albania.

The 32-year-old is due to miss Spurs' remaining 16 matches this year, including four Champions League group games and Premier League clashes with Liverpool, West Ham, Manchester United, Wolves and Chelsea.

Spurs, who have won only three games in all competitions this season, are ninth in the Premier League with 11 points from eight games.