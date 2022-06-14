Liverpool have completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, with the striker agreeing to a "long-term" contract at Anfield after finalizing his departure from the Lisbon giants.

The Uruguay international has joined the Reds for a reported fee of £64million (€75m), with a further £21.4m (€25m) in potential add-ons.

Speaking to the club's official media channels after his arrival was officially confirmed on Tuesday, Nunez said: "I'm really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It's a massive club.

"It's a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I'm very happy to be a part of this great club.

"I've played against Liverpool and I've seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it's my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it’s going to suit my style of play here."

Nunez signed for Benfica in 2020 from Spanish second-tier side Almeria for around €24m, going on to score 45 goals in 85 games, 61 of those starts, for the Primeira Liga club in all competitions.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a prolific 2021-22 season, finding the net 34 times in 41 games in all competitions.

He also scored six times in the Champions League, including both legs of Benfica's 6-4 quarter-final aggregate defeat to Liverpool.

Nunez's arrival would appear to make the potential exit of Sadio Mane more likely, with the Senegal attacker having been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Nunez can add more firepower to his already potent front line and maintain his astonishing conversion rate of 27.2 percent, which was the highest of all players with 55 or more non-penalty shots in Europe's top six leagues last season.

The club confirmed Nunez would wear the number 27 shirt at Anfield.