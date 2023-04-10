The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has said the assistant referee who allegedly elbowed Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson will not be appointed during the investigation into Sunday's incident.

After the half-time whistle was blown at Anfield during Liverpool's 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal, images showed Robertson approaching Constantine Hatzidakis, who was seen to lift his elbow into the Scotland captain.

The PGMOL released a statement on Monday confirming that while The Football Association's investigation is ongoing, the assistant referee will not be appointed to any games.

The statement read: "PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst The FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield."

Hatzidakis was also one of the assistant referees for Liverpool's game at Tottenham last season in which Robertson was left angered by the decision not to send Harry Kane off for a foul on him, before later seeing red himself.

Sunday's incident came just weeks after Fulham striker Alexandar Mitrovic received a red card for putting his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh during their FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

The Serbian was given an eight-game suspension, with The FA appealing for a longer ban.