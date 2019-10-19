Frank Lampard hailed the performances of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic after Chelsea battled to a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

The Blues were kept at bay by a disciplined defensive display from Steve Bruce's side at Stamford Bridge before Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi set up Marcos Alonso to fire home the winner with 73 minutes played.

Hudson-Odoi had been Chelsea's most dangerous attacking player during a largely lifeless first 45 minutes and created five goalscoring chances in total - the most by a Chelsea teenager since Romelu Lukaku in May 2012 - before he was substituted in stoppage time to a rapturous reception from the home fans.

"I thought he was good, really good, in terms of product on the wing and taking people on," Lampard said of the 18-year-old, who has assisted a goal in three consecutive league appearances. "He looked sharp, getting at people – a big threat. I am really pleased with that.

"The end product will come even more with Callum. Coming inside and getting his shots away, he was giving them a big problem, so it was great to see and for the fans to see. Callum needs to carry on doing that.

"There is the other side of the game, off the ball. He knows that he can get better at that, and he will do. There are glimpses today of some of the special stuff he has got."

Lampard was also delighted with Pulisic for his efforts during a 26-minute outing as a second-half substitute for Mason Mount.

The United States star missed a good chance to break the deadlock but helped to bring added dynamism to the Chelsea attack as they kept the visitors pinned back in their own half.

Pulisic's place in Lampard's plans has come under scrutiny given he has not started a league match since August, but the Blues boss has no doubt there is plenty to come from the 21-year-old.

"I'm really pleased for him," he said. "He's a hot topic because of the price tag, because of his status in his national team, and his world status through that. And everyone has got a little bit carried away with the short term.

"The long term is that he's come here and he's just turned 21 and to see him play like he did today, and there's a lot more to come. It's not the end story."