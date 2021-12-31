Jurgen Klopp says there is no margin for error when playing against Chelsea.

The two sides will battle on Sunday for a vital three points that will help close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

"You cannot win the league properly in the winter. It's unlikely but what (Manchester City) have now is kind of a gap. It's absolutely deserved for them. But now let's just give it a go, let's play on. It's how I said in the end of the season one team can become champion. Somebody has to be second and third and all these kind of things. At the decisive moment in April, there you have to be close enough to give it a proper go. We will see where we are then. Until from now to then, oh my God. So many games to play, so many different competitions to play. I have to make sure we always have enough players ready to fight and to compete."