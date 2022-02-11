Jurgen Klopp will assess Sadio Mane's physical condition after training on Friday before deciding if he will feature in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Burnley this weekend.

Mane only recently returned to the Reds' Melwood training ground following his triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

While there are no injury concerns over the star forward, playing at a demanding international tournament coupled with the celebrations that followed may have taken their toll, leaving Klopp to make a late call on his involvement.

"Yeah, Sadio, we have to find out [if he will be available], Sadio will come in now for full training," Klopp told a pre-match news conference.

"We will make a decision after that, emotionally he is still high flying but physically how intense was last few days?"

Klopp confirmed captain Jordan Henderson is likely to be available having missed Thursday's 2-0 win over Leicester City with a back problem sustained in the FA Cup triumph over Cardiff City last weekend.

Joe Gomez and Divock Origi are also available, with Klopp explaining the duo were fit to play against Leicester but missed out purely due to the number of players available in his squad.

"Hendo will be back, it was the plan before the game, it's the plan now, if nothing happens he will play Sunday," Klopp said.

"The other two, it didn't happen. We have a lot of these quality players and they couldn't play – with Joe we had to make decision if he'd make the bench or not. Both will train fully."

Luis Diaz impressed on the left side of Liverpool's attack on his first Premier League appearance since joining in the transfer window.

Klopp expressed his surprise at how well he played when speaking after the game, a theme he continued when previewing the Burnley fixture.

"His skillset, his character [is what helped him]," Klopp said of Diaz.

"It was our first game [with Diaz in the Premier League] and probably it was one of the best from a new player - that's true - completely natural.

"I have to see how he adapts to the intensity of the Premier League now. Last night was a good opportunity to start him because of Sadio not being here yet and Mo [Salah] coming back from an incredibly intense tournament. Obviously, yeah, he started well.

"It's good to have options, with the quality the boys have we have more options now.

"Taki [Takumi Minamino] is in a good moment, Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] played up front a really good part, we have options, that's what we need."