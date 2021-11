Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that he 'hates' international breaks because they are 'not helpful.'

Klopp said he would have loved to have played the week after Liverpool lost 3-2 at West Ham in the English Premier League.

They also dropped points in a 2-2 draw at home to Brighton in the league game before.

Liverpool, who are fourth in the table, face fifth placed Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday 20th November.