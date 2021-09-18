JURGEN KLOPP

Manager, Liverpool

"[Sadio Mane] did [contribute so much in five years]. Obviously, people then forget that around these 100 goals he worked incredibly hard. Defended for us, pressed high, counter-pressed. Created goals, set up goals, created chances. 100 goals are just one number, there are so many other numbers that are just as important. But I'm really happy for him that he could reach that today. Massive achievement. In this glorious history of this club, only 18 players scored 100 goals, which says a lot because nowadays players do not stay that long at clubs. So I'm really happy that I could work for five years together with Sadio. He's just a top player."