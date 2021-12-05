Jurgen Klopp insisted on Friday that Liverpool's forthcoming hectic schedule was difficult to manage but still "doable". The Reds have nine matches in December followed by a key fixture against Chelsea on 2nd January.

The coach said: "We all have to dig in and fight through that period, be smart, think smart, try to recover as quickly as possible. In the end, and we know that, even when it's the highest intensity because it's Premier League, it's just 95 minutes every three days. I know it's not just 95 minutes, it's 95 minutes of super-tense runs, super intense charges, all this kind of thing. So it's really not easy but it's doable and that's what we try to do."

Liverpool, currently third in the Premier League table, will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.