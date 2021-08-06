Harry Kane insisted he has never refused to train and will be back at Tottenham "as planned" on Saturday amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

Kane – a target for Manchester City – made headlines on Monday when he did not report for training with Spurs, who refused to comment publicly on the matter.

The England captain was given an extended break after leading the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2020 last month.

Kane has been the subject of intense speculation since suggesting in May that he could leave Spurs during this transfer window.

City are said to have long held an interest in the 28-year-old and reportedly lodged a bid of roughly £100million earlier in the window. On Friday, Pep Guardiola confirmed he wishes to sign Kane, but insisted the saga would be "finished" if Tottenham refused to negotiate.

Kane received criticism from some quarters for failing to report to training under Nuno Espirito Santo, who claimed on Thursday that he was yet to speak to Spurs' talisman.

However, Kane says it was always planned that he would re-join Tottenham's squad on Saturday.

"It's almost ten years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you – the fans – have shown me total support and love," a statement posted to Kane's official social media channels read.

"That's why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism.

"While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned.

"I wouldn't do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club.

"This has always been the case as it is today."

Tottenham have so far refused to do business with City over Kane. Any transfer for the striker would almost certainly break the British record, which City themselves set this week with the £100m acquisition of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Coincidentally, Spurs host champions City in their opening game of the 2021-22 Premier League season on August 15.