Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is concerned about the rise of coronavirus cases.

He said: "We are, as the whole world, concerned about it, absolutely. But we do what we can and the vaccination status of the team is quite good. I think we got everyone boosted who was eligible to get boosted. For medical reasons some were not allowed at that moment but they will be done in the next few days. The rest got the booster a few days ago and hopefully, we can do it with the whole team"

The Premier League registered a record 42 cases in the last week and multiple fixtures have been postponed because of outbreaks.

Klopp's Liverpool host Newcastle at Anfield on Thursday.