Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel spoke ahead of his team's Premier League match against Everton on Thursday.

Chelsea are five points behind the leaders Manchester City, but have a game in hand. Tuchel covered subjects including his former player at Borussia Dortmund - Pierre Emerick Aubameyang - who has lost the captaincy at Arsenal, the loan of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and the contract situation of players including Anthony Rudiger.

He said: "I will at some point (talk to Pierre Emerick Aubaneyang), but also I don't want to disturb him. He was a very important player for me, and we had a very close relationship until today, and when we meet it is always very, very nice. I can only say the best things about Auba as a person and a player. I am sorry to see him in trouble, because that is not a place he should be considering his qualities and the positive character that he has, and I still believe in this. But I am not involved in what is going on at the club he is at now, and for this, I want to show my respect and not be involved in judging what is right and wrong, I just have my picture and my relationship with Auba and that is not affected by that."