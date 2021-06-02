Henry: Arsenal Nowhere Near The Level To Compete June 2, 2021 20:36 8:03 min Arsenal great Thierry Henry speaks to beIN SPORTS about his beloved Gunners, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah. Premier League Arsenal Interviews Harry Kane Mohamed Salah Thierry Henry -Latest Videos 1:04 min 76ers Rule Embiid "Day To Day" With Meniscus Tear 1:45 min Lego Celebrates Euro 2020 With Record-Setting Ball 0:45 min Senator Urges Neymar To Denounce Copa America 1:05 min Bolsonaro Insists Brazil Will Host Copa America 0:43 min Celtics President Danny Ainge Retires 8:51 min Toulouse Sack Garande After Promotion Failure 1:08 min Lille President Blasts Nice For Galtier Pursuit 1:17 min Dembele Set To Meet With Barcelona Board 1:47 min Sports Burst - Real Madrid: Hot Club Time Machine 1:13 min Barca Exercise Option To Bring Back Emerson