Pep Guardiola will not address the media as scheduled on Friday after he returned an "inconclusive" COVID-19 test.

The Manchester City boss was due to speak to reporters to preview Sunday's trip to Newcastle United.

However, due to the uncertainty surrounding his test result, City have been forced to cancel the briefing.

It is unclear whether this has impacted any other members of the City staff or playing squad, though there will likely now be even greater attention on City as they await a conclusive test from Guardiola.

Coronavirus outbreaks have been hugely prevalent in the Premier League over the past two weeks.

The Premier League has already had to postpone five matches initially scheduled for this weekend, while three games from the latest midweek slate had to be called off.

English football authorities have been urged to bring in a 'circuit-breaker', with Brentford manager Thomas Frank among those suggesting a break until at least Boxing Day could "break the chain" of infections.