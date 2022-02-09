PEP GUARDIOLA

Manager, Manchester City

"It's a long run, a long time until the big prizes, you can smell it. A long time, there are many games we have to play, that's true. We had an incredible January - in terms of game, rest, game, rest. One week off, the players came back brilliantly last week before Fulham. They played really well against Fulham, in terms of principles and not being lazy or soft. Like you said, we've arrived at the important part of the season and we know how many points we have to win because I know Liverpool and Chelsea, especially Liverpool, will lose few, few points. They’ve shown that in the last seasons. We have to be ready. The Champions League is here and the next round of the FA Cup will be soon. There are a lot of difficult games. I saw Sporting Lisbon and we will have to prepare well because I was really impressed with what they do, they were champions, they know how good they are. And in the Premier League, as we saw against Southampton, every game is difficult."