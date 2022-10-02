Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will continue to be "perfect" when he leaves the club.

The 51-year-old is in the final year of his current deal and has refused to be drawn on questions around his future beyond this season.

Guardiola has had a successful spell at City since arriving in 2016, winning four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and an FA Cup.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the derby against Manchester United on Sunday, the City boss said he is just focused on his immediate duties, but did say he has no concerns about the club's prospects even when he does finally depart.

"I would say my future is lunchtime because I'm starving. I didn't have breakfast," he initially joked.

"When I started to be a manager I think 'next month, next week' but for years [now] I think 'what a waste of energy' thinking what's going to happen next season.

"I want to enjoy the preparation for United, be part of another derby, try to beat them... three days later we have another Champions League game, we prepare for that one, this is my job.

"The moment happens with the club [when] we are going to decide but as I said in the press conference, if I stay here, perfect, if I don't stay here, the club will be perfect too because I know how strong they are and how good [their decisions are]."

Guardiola will go head-to-head against his former Bayern Munich colleague Erik ten Hag at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with the Dutchman having coached the club's second team when Guardiola was in charge of the first team in Bavaria.

The former Barcelona head coach said he was happy to see people like Ten Hag and new Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi in the Premier League as he is a fan of their approaches.

"[When Ten Hag was at Ajax] what he has done speaks for itself," he said. "Of course, Ajax always demand so I think this approach, positivity... honestly I'm so happy that he's here in England.

"I like it when, for example, Roberto De Zerbi is now in Brighton, I like managers that have this spirit to be positive and it doesn't matter [who] the opponent [is], if you are stronger or weaker, 'I go and try to do my game'.

"When you have two teams, both have to adjust a little bit to the other one in a way, but [when you] say to your players 'be ourselves to do it', the football game is always nice."