Pep Guardiola has clarified that he has not decided to leave Manchester City at the end of his contract in 2023, but confirmed he will "take a break" when his period at the club comes to an end.

Guardiola seemingly declared that the next two years would be his last at the Etihad Stadium this week when speaking at an XP Investimentos event. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach spoke of his desire to coach a national team.

"After seven years at this team, I think I'm going to have to stop," he said. "I'm going to have to take a break, see what we've done, and review inspirations.

"And in the process, I would like to coach a national team – South American, European, playing a Copa America; I want to have that experience."

However, in a media conference ahead of City's Premier League clash with Arsenal, Guardiola insisted he is not definitively settled on leaving in two years' time.

"I'm not thinking to leave after two years. I can leave in two months if the results are not good, I can leave in three months like I can leave in five years," said Guardiola.

"What I said in my Zoom connection with the businesses, is after my period at Man City I will take a break, that's for sure. It can be in one month, two years, in three years, four years or five years.

"Right now I don't have reasons to leave, and in two years I am not thinking I will leave Manchester City. I'm more than committed.

"My commitment is to be better and be better. Especially play better. I am going to try. That's for sure.

"When I am finished, I will take a rest for a little bit because almost 12, 13 years without much of a stop. After that, maybe a new team after the break, or will be a national team if someone wants me. But I did not say in two years I will finish my period in Manchester City."

Since taking charge of City in 2016, Guardiola has won three Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and an FA Cup but Champions League glory continues to elude the club.

They were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the final last season and will face Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge in this year's group stage.

