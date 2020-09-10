Kenny Tete has signed a four-year deal with Fulham after a $3.8m move from Lyon.
Lyon hold a 10% sell-on clause on any future sale over $11.8m.
From Fulham's club statement:
The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Netherlands international defender Kenny Tete.
Right-back Tete has signed from Lyon for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal, with a Club option to extend by a further 12 months.
“It is a great feeling. I feel blessed to be here,” the 24-year-old said to FFCtv. “I cannot wait to start my new journey and meet my new teammates.
“I heard of Fulham’s interest and I was bowled over. I spoke with people around me and knew quickly I wanted to leave Lyon and join Fulham. “
The team is back in the Premier League now and I will give 100 percent to keep us there.”
