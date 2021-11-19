Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Premier League games against Everton and West Ham, as well as Wednesday's Champions League match with PSG.

De Bruyne tested positive after his return to England from international duty with Belgium and will isolate for 10 days.

The coach said: "Forget about the fitness, forget about the momentum now he is positive and now he has to recover well, as soon as possible. The health, the human being is more important than everything else. So when one person tests positive, be careful because still right now the people are dying about this pandemic situation. Of course, he was vaccinated, so now he's more protected and hopefully, the symptoms will be minor and important is to come back. When he comes back, when he is negative, he will start again to train with us as soon as possible, come back. But it's not about any concern about the rhythm or we're going to miss. The person is more important when everyone got the positive. You have to be careful and we have to help him and being isolated and at home and hopefully is going well."