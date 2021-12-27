Lucas Moura scored one and set up goals for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Conte said: "I think we have the strikers that they are very good and to receive the ball and then that to create something important to make assists. But at the same time, we have also good strikers when they have a space in front of us to attack. We are trying to improve both these situations because when you find the team that stays in their half of the pitch and you have to be good to use more quality, not to run, but to use your quality to make a good pass, to beat the man in space that is not so large."

And then added: "But as I said to you before, for us it is great to have this type of the striker, but it's the same for Steven Bergwijn - he is another player with this characteristic. And we have to continue to work and to improve this link with the strikers. And today I'm happy because they scored. And for sure, they have to tell thanks to our team and because of the team, the rest of the team are working very, very hard to also to create chances. And then they score them. I'm very happy for them."

Palace had failed to get the game called off after a coronavirus outbreak in the squad and manager Patrick Vieira was absent after testing positive himself.

Wilfried Zaha compounded Palace's woes with a needless red card in the 37th when the south London club was already trailing 2-0.

Tottenham remain unbeaten in six league games under Antonio Conte and are six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with three games in hand.