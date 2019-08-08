Chelsea defender David Luiz is set to join London rivals Arsenal.

The 32-year-old Brazilian centre-back will leave Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium, boosting head coach Unai Emery’s backline options.

Omnisport understands a deal worth around $10million (£8m) has been agreed between the clubs for a player who has enjoyed two spells at Chelsea either side of a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

David Luiz first joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2011, before departing for Paris three years later. He returned to west London in 2016 and won the Premier League title in his first year back at the club.

10 - David Luiz could be the 10th player to play a Premier League game for both Chelsea & Arsenal, after Emmanuel Petit, Ashley Cole, Nicolas Anelka, William Gallas, Petr Cech, Yossi Benayoun, Cesc Fàbregas, Lass Diarra & Olivier Giroud. TFL. pic.twitter.com/GOLoyckQT2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 8, 2019

He was a regular for the Blues last season but the appointment of former team-mate Frank Lampard as Chelsea’s new manager has signaled change.

The transfer window in England closes at 12:00 ET on Thursday, meaning the clubs must now move quickly to get the transaction finalized, with David Luiz expected to sign a two-year deal.

Chelsea are prevented from signing a replacement as they are currently serving a transfer ban that allows players to leave but prevents any incoming deals.