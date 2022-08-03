Brighton and Hove Albion have issued a statement denying they have reached an agreement for the sale of defender Marc Cucurella, following various reports of a deal with Chelsea.

The Blues are pushing to sign the Spain international in a deal reportedly worth in excess of £50million, having leapt ahead of Premier League champions Manchester City in the hunt for his services.

Progress was seemingly made on Wednesday when a number of media outlets reported Brighton had agreed to the sale of Cucurella to Chelsea, which would have seen the Blues' spending in the window extend following the captures of Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Slonina – the latter remaining with Chicago Fire on loan.

Brighton moved swiftly to make it clear that was not the case, however, taking to social media to issue a firm correction on the proceedings.

"Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella," the statement read.

Cucurella missed Brighton's final pre-season game before the Premier League campaign commences against Manchester United on Sunday due to a calf injury but Graham Potter had no concerns regarding his departure when speaking after the match.

"There is not too much to say it is just part of modern-day football. We are confident and relaxed in our position. We are just looking forward to the season starting and preparing the team," he said following the win against Espanyol.