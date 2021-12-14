Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the current pandemic situation in the Premier League is a 'very worrying sign'.

Premier League players will undergo daily coronavirus tests as part of emergency measures approved by clubs on Tuesday to deal with the worsening pandemic in England.

Arteta said: "I'm hoping that the team tomorrow is going to get out there with the fire in the eyes and knowing the importance of the game. There are (West Ham) in a catching distance and tomorrow we play at home in front of our people and we expect a great performance and a great result. "

Two Premier League matches have been called off in the last three days due to outbreaks at clubs. The league reported on Monday that COVID-19 cases rose by 350% to a record 42 infections in a week across the 20 clubs from 3,805 tests on players and staff.