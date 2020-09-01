Arsenal have completed the signing of defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, the clubs have confirmed.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has signed a five-year deal after the clubs agreed to a reported £25 million ($33 million) fee.

🗞 Central defender Gabriel has joined us from French side Lille on a long-term contract! — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 1, 2020

From Arsenal official statement:

Technical director Edu said: “We are delighted to have signed Gabriel. He is a player we have been studying for a while and he was in demand from many clubs, so we are proud to have agreed and completed this transfer with Lille and the player. Gabriel is a player of high quality and Mikel and his coaches are looking forward to integrating him into the club.”

Mikel Arteta said: “We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team. He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.”