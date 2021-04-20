Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have all confirmed they are withdrawing from the proposed European Super League. Manchester City announced their exit earlier on Tuesday.
As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021
We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.
Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021
We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021
We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC ⚪️ #COYS— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021