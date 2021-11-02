English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager.

The 52-year-old, who won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, replaces Nuno Espirito Santo.

Santo was sacked after just 17 games in charge on Monday, two days after Tottenham's 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester United left the club in ninth place in the table.

Conte had been in talks with Tottenham before the beginning of this season with a view to becoming Jose Mourinho's successor before the club eventually turned to Santo after a protracted managerial search.

Conte returns to London after winning the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea in 2017, with the English FA Cup following a year later.

The Italian then led Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 years last term.