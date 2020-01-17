Young Arrives In Milan To Finalize Inter Switch

Ashley Young has arrived in Milan to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to Inter from Manchester United.

An initial fee of £1.3m (€1.5m) was agreed on Thursday between the two clubs for the 34-year-old.

Photos: Ashley Young arriving for his Inter Milan medical #mulive [pa images, mirror] pic.twitter.com/llAy0RG35r — utdreport (@utdreport) January 17, 2020

Young, who is to be replaced as United club captain by Harry Maguire, is expected to finalise his transfer on Friday.

The former Aston Villa star has spent eight and a half years at United, winning four major trophies, including the 2012-13 Premier League title.

The England international made 41 appearances in all competitions in 2018-19 but has been used sparingly by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

Ole has confirmed that #MUFC defender Ashley Young is on the brink of signing for Inter Milan. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 17, 2020

Young has played in 12 league games, three Europa League matches and three times in domestic cup competition.

A full-back for much of the past three seasons, his opportunities for regular first-team football have been limited by the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the emergence of Brandon Williams as competition for left-back Luke Shaw.

Young will join former United team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez under Antonio Conte at Inter, who are two points behind Juventus in the Serie A table and bidding for their first domestic title since 2010.