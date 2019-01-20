Harry Winks scored a 93th-minute header to earn Tottenham a dramatic 2-1 Premier League win at Fulham, but Mauricio Pochettino will be concerned about an injury suffered by Dele Alli.

England midfielder Alli had headed Spurs level, cancelling out a first-half own goal scored by Fernando Llorente - the striker deputising for the injured Harry Kane, who is out until March.

Stoppage time hero! Harry Winks with the winner for @SpursOfficial! pic.twitter.com/ouKdLSwXfy — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 20, 2019

Alli could well be set to join Kane on the sidelines after limping off in the closing stages, but what looked like becoming a nightmare Sunday for Spurs at Craven Cottage was saved at the death by Winks.

Substitute Georges-Kevin Nkoudou delivered a wonderful whipped ball into the box from the left wing and Winks was there to condemn struggling Fulham to another defeat.