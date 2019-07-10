Sports Burst - Pogba vs. The People

By Tim Stannard

Manchester United boss denies Pogba-Lingard fallout after video suggests strong words shared

Another day dawns and another day without a Griezmann to Barcelona! Neymar to Barcelona! Pogba to Real Madrid! headline. Currently, the landscape looks like being quite a few more days like this.

The freshest news concerns approximately two seconds of footage, released by Manchester United themselves, of supposedly close friends Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard appearing to argue while on a genteel stroll in Perth, Australia where the club is currently staying.

"It's an agenda against Paul," said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday, responding to the affair, "he has a heart of gold."

That Jesse Lingard vs Paul Pogba 'fight' in full... Clearly having a laugh and a joke!pic.twitter.com/veHrdnnMjn — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) July 9, 2019

United's coach also confirmed that as far as he was aware no bids had been made for the footballer. "Agents talk all the time," noted Solskjaer who added that "we are Manchester United, we don't have to sell."

Antoine Griezmann is in limbo somewhere awaiting Barcelona to come up with the funds to buy him out of his Atletico Madrid contract. According to Barcelona-based 'Sport', the club is looking at the best possible way to make the payment without paying too much tax in the process. That doesn't sound promising, especially if Barca is expected to find the cash to buy Neymar.

USWNT's big day and AFCON quarterfinals

Today sees a ticker-tape victory parade in New York for the victorious USWNT, probably on a route that is fifty percent shorter than that of the men had they won the World Cup.

The Africa Cup of Nations is back in business after a rest day and the tournament has reached the quarterfinal stages where VAR is being introduced to partly ruin the fun.

#TotalAFCON2019

8 teams, 4 spots…. Can you predict who's going to reach the Total AFCON 2019 Semi-Finals? 🤔 — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 9, 2019

Senegal are taking on Benin, a team that has never outright won an AFCON match in its history. Senegal has yet to pick up an AFCON title but hopes to change that with the goals of Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

That match is followed by Nigeria taking on South Africa, the team responsible for the shock exit of Egypt.

The usual suspects in Wednesday Wimbledon action

If you are wanting a tennis-related trip in the Upside Down then it's worth catching the Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon today to witness Serena Williams and Andy Murray together.

Two figures that normally sport faces of thunder and fury during games are actively smiling and appearing to enjoy themselves. Most disconcerting.

As well as this dynamic duo, Wednesday sees the men's quarterfinals and the usual three suspects all involved and expected to pass through comfortably like a glass of sporting prune juice.

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for their first meeting at Wimbledon since the immense 2008 final if the two players prevail in their respective match-ups against Kei Nishikori and the American Sam Querrey. Novak Djokovic is taking on David Goffin.

Spinning back in time a little and the American League defeated the National League 4-3 in the 90th MLB All-Star game making it seven victories in a row.