Southampton's Shane Long Scores Fastest Goal In Premier League History

Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history during Southampton's clash with Watford on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland international closed down Craig Cathcart's attempted clearance and powered through to clip over Ben Foster after just seven seconds.

The previous record holder was Ledley King, who scored after 10 seconds during Tottenham's win over Bradford City in 2000.

Long has struggled for game time this season but his goal took his tally to four in just nine starts.

SEVEN. SECONDS. ⚡️⚡️⚡️



Shane Long just scored the FASTEST GOAL from the start of a game in @premierleague history!



Stream this one on @NBCSportsGold: https://t.co/gwgTIpti0T pic.twitter.com/aoPOb0GLTd — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 23, 2019