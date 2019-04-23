Español
Southampton's Shane Long Scores Fastest Goal In Premier League History

Southampton's Shane Long scored after just seven seconds in his side's Premier League game at Vicarage Road.

Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history during Southampton's clash with Watford on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland international closed down Craig Cathcart's attempted clearance and powered through to clip over Ben Foster after just seven seconds.

The previous record holder was Ledley King, who scored after 10 seconds during Tottenham's win over Bradford City in 2000.

Long has struggled for game time this season but his goal took his tally to four in just nine starts.

 

