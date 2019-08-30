Solskjaer: "I'll Always Speak To Zlatan"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Zlatan Ibrahimovic to give him a call if he is serious about returning to Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in an impressive first season at United in 2016-17 and said this week he would be happy to re-join the club if given the opportunity.

The departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have left Solskjaer short of attacking options and Ibrahimovic, who has spent the past year and a half in MLS with LA Galaxy, opened the door for a second spell at Old Trafford.

"I could still play easily in the Premier League," said the 37-year-old. "If United need me, I'm here. But right now ­Galaxy have me and that's what I'm concentrating on."

Solskjaer responded by stating he would be happy to speak to Ibrahimovic - whose time at United was cut short by a serious knee injury - only to then pour cold water on the prospect of a sensational comeback because of concerns over the veteran striker's age.

"Zlatan had a great time here and he's still doing well," Solskjaer said at Friday's news conference. "It's unfortunate he got his injury here when he did.

"Who knows? He knows my number! If he's serious, I'll always speak to Zlatan."

But further probed about the chances of Ibrahimovic being brought in later this season, Solskjaer added: "I don't think that'll happen. If he was 28 and not 38 [in a month] ... it's a big difference.

"I think he's had his time at the club."

Anthony Martial has been ruled out of Saturday's trip to Southampton with a thigh injury, leaving United with only Marcus Rashford and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood as their recognised centre-forward options.

Solskjaer stands by his decision to offload Lukaku and Sanchez to Inter, however, with the latter's season-long loan move finalised on Thursday.

"I think Alexis needed to go because he's been here for 18 months and it's not really worked out for him," he said.

"For him as well to restart and get himself playing regularly, get himself scoring goals, that will only benefit everyone in the end.

"For us we are going to watch every weekend now to see Romelu and Alexis playing together."