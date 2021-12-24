Rumour Has It: Chelsea's Ziyech on Milan's radar

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech is on Milan's transfer wish list.

The winger was a shock omission from Morocco's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

He has impressed for the Blues but could be prised away by the San Siro outfit.

TOP STORY – MILAN EYEING CHELSEA'S ZIYECH

Milan are keen to lure Ziyech to Serie A, according to Calciomercato.

Ziyech has played 18 times in all competitions this season – the 10th most appearances of any Chelsea player – with 13 of those being starts, but the Italian club sense an opportunity to make him their own.

The 28-year-old has been directly involved in seven goals – three goals and four assists – a tally that is bettered by only Jorginho (8), Mason Mount and Reece James (both 11).

Meanwhile, Ziyech's 0.6 big chances created per 90 minutes is the most of any Chelsea player this term, followed by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (0.56) and Ross Barkley (0.45).

ROUND-UP

- Relegation-threatened Newcastle United will have a transfer war chest at their disposal in January and have Jesse Lingard, Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman in their sights, reports Sky Sports.

- Yusuf Demir is on the lookout for a new club after being told that he will not play for Barcelona again, according to Marca. The club do not wish to activate his 10-game purchase clause.

- Manchester United are interested in signing River Plate forward Julian Alvarez as interim boss Ralf Rangnick looks to make his mark, says the Manchester Evening News.

- It is not likely that Sevilla can afford to bring in Manchester United's Anthony Martial, the Athletic has reported.