Report: Spurs Offered Coutinho On Loan

Tottenham have been told they can sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona next season for a loan fee of around £8 million ($9.9m), according to Football Insider.

Coutinho will return to Barca from his loan spell at Bayern Munich at the end of the season and the Spanish side are willing to offload him again for next campaign provided the loan club covers all of his wages, believed to be more than £200,000 ($246,000) a week.

Spurs are rumoured to be keen on bringing Coutinho to north London but would be reluctant to pay his full salary, which is more than their current top earner, captain Harry Kane.