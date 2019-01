GOAL

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata - reportedly on 9m Euros a year - is willing to take a pay cut to join Atletico Madrid, according to Marca.

SIMEONE COY ON MORATA TO ATLETICO LINKS

The Spaniard, who cost the Londoners £75m from Real Madrid in 2016, is deemed surplus to requiremets at Stamford Bridge but Atletico would need to sell a player to bring him in for around £40m.

SEVILLA RULE OUT MORATA MOVE