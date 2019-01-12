Report: Manchester United Contact Coutinho's Agent

GOAL

Manchester United have contacted Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho's agent over a potential return to the Premier League.

VALVERDE: COUTINHO MUST FIGHT FOR HIS SPOT

The Brazil international is going through a rough period at Camp Nou, having gone without a start in La Liga since early December.

Mundo Deportivo reports that United have decided to try their luck by getting in touch with his representatives. However, the Catalan side are not willing to let their most expensive signing leave just yet, while the ex-Liverpool man is not ready to force a move at this point.