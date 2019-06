GOAL

Liverpool are keen on resurrecting a deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir but are stalling over the transfer fee, according to Eurosport France.

The Frenchman had been close to a move to Anfield last summer, but a failed medical ended hopes of a €50 million (£44.5m) switch.

Now, Liverpool are reported to be back in for him - but are only willing to pay €30 million (£26.7m) this time around.