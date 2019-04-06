Español
Report: Liverpool Consider Memphis As Mane Replacement

Liverpool are considering Lyon's Memphis Depay should they lose Sadio Mane this summer, according to reports

Liverpool are looking into the possibility of bringing Memphis Depay to the club to replace Sadio Mane.

Mane is being touted with a departure to Real Madrid, and the Reds see Lyon star Depay as a suitable replacement with L'Equipe reporting the Netherlands international is eyeing an exit from Lyon this summer.  

The 25-year-old feels he's done enough to earn a transfer to a bigger European club after some impressive performances in Ligue 1.

