Report: Liverpool Consider Memphis As Mane Replacement

GOAL

Liverpool are looking into the possibility of bringing Memphis Depay to the club to replace Sadio Mane.

AULAS: LYON CANNOT AFFORD MOURINHO

Mane is being touted with a departure to Real Madrid, and the Reds see Lyon star Depay as a suitable replacement with L'Equipe reporting the Netherlands international is eyeing an exit from Lyon this summer.

AULAS: GENESIO EXTENSION OFF THE TABLE

The 25-year-old feels he's done enough to earn a transfer to a bigger European club after some impressive performances in Ligue 1.