REPORT: Henderson Could Leave Liverpool

Completing a new deal for Jordan Henderson is reportedly not a priority for Liverpool's ownership this off-season, and The Athletic says a move could be on the cards for the England international.

The report cites Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino as a long-time admirer of the midfielder and notes Henderson's close friendship with Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez as potentially weighing in favour of a move to one of those clubs.

❌ “The club shouldn’t be sentimental, because the player won’t be.”



👀 “If an opportunity comes along that suits Henderson’s career better…”@SJOpinion10 says #LFC shouldn’t be held to ransom by Jordan Henderson as talks on a new contract stall. pic.twitter.com/pkiV8G2Abp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 20, 2021

Liverpool are said to be eager to get something in return for Henderson, should he leave, after watching Georginio Wijnaldum move to PSG on a free transfer last month.