Everton have reached an agreement with Barcelona over a £22 million ($28m) move for midfielder Andre Gomes, according to Sky Sports.

The Portuguese impressed in a loan spell with the Toffees during the 2018-19 season, with Marco Silva's side keen to make the switch permanent.

And the transfer is set to be finalised imminently, with the player due to complete the formalities of the move in the next 24 hours.