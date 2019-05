GOAL

Chelsea will consider moves for Edinson Cavani and Marco Asensio if their transfer ban is overturned, report the BBC.

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be ready to offload Cavani this summer after breakdown in relations between the Uruguayan and teammate Neymar.

Asensio meanwhile could be used as a makeweight in any deal to take Blues forward Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.