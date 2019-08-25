Raul Jimenez Spares Wolves Blushes in Injury Time

Raul Jimenez secured a point for Wolves against Burnley on Sunday.
The Mexico international scored the equalizer for the hosts deep into injury time after being awarded a penalty following an Erik Pieters foul.
With one of the last kicks of the game, Raúl Jiménez levels it! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/IMrsFcUwqS— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 25, 2019
Burnley took a first-half lead at Molineux through a long-range Ashley Barnes strike.
Ashley Barnes! His 4th of the season, what a strike! ⚡️— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 25, 2019
Catch the match on @NBCSportsGold pic.twitter.com/r3v64w4bcj