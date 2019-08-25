Raul Jimenez Spares Wolves Blushes in Injury Time

Raul Jimenez secured a point for Wolves against Burnley on Sunday.

The Mexico international scored the equalizer for the hosts deep into injury time after being awarded a penalty following an Erik Pieters foul.

With one of the last kicks of the game, Raúl Jiménez levels it! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/IMrsFcUwqS — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 25, 2019

Burnley took a first-half lead at Molineux through a long-range Ashley Barnes strike.