Español
Keep beIN
Premier League

Raul Jimenez Spares Wolves Blushes in Injury Time

Raul Jimenez scored a penalty deep into second-half injury time to draw Wolverhampton Wanderers level with Burnley at Molineux.

Reuters

Raul Jimenez secured a point for Wolves against Burnley on Sunday.

The Mexico international scored the equalizer for the hosts deep into injury time after being awarded a penalty following an Erik Pieters foul.

 

Burnley took a first-half lead at Molineux through a long-range Ashley Barnes strike.

Premier League Burnley Wolverhampton Wolves Raul Jimenez
Previous Tottenham Stunned by Bruce's Newcastle
Read
Tottenham Stunned by Bruce's Newcastle
Next

Latest Stories