Christian Pulisic scored his goal in a Chelsea uniform.

The 20-year-old United States international scored in the 20th minute of Chelsea's friendly against RB Salzburg

THROUGH THE DEFENDER'S LEGS!



Christian Pulisic gets his first goal for Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/Gfcn3qaW78 — ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2019

Pulisic scored scored his second goal just eight minutes later.