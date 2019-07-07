Manchester United have included Paul Pogba in their squad to tour Australia and Asia amid significant doubt about the midfielder's future at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have 28 players to choose from as he oversees his first pre-season trip, including France international Pogba and in-demand striker Romelu Lukaku.

Confirmation of their involvement comes just two days after Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, claimed the World Cup winner's desire to leave Old Trafford is "clear".